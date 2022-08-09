Secrets of the world of video games are often discovered, either with codes among other interesting things, this has happened with sagas like Mario, Zelda, Final Fantasy, God of War and many more. But now, users have discovered a hidden mode in Super Punch-Out!!, which is inside the code.

While doing some on-demand work, I coincidentally found some new tricks in Super Punch-out for SNES. All secret codes in this game use combinations of two buttons. Two of them are known: sound test and Japanese name entry. But there are two more.

Specifically, it is a two-player mode that can be unlocked like this:

1. Have two controls connected.

2. Hold down the R Y buttons on the player 2 controller at the home screen.

3. Press Start or A on Player 1’s controller.

4. Choose the boxer that player 2 will control on the selection screen.

5. Have Player 2 hold down the B Y buttons on the controller until the game starts.

With this player 2 should control the opposing boxer and have access to all his attacks. It has also been confirmed to work on emulators and nintendo switch online which means you can technically have Super Punch-Out!! online.

Via: gonintendo