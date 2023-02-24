The breakup of Risto Mejide and Laura Escanes in September of last year was a real surprise. We soon learned that she had found love again, this time, at the hands of the singer Álvaro de Luna. However, we knew nothing about the sentimental life of the publicist. Now it has been the ‘tiktoker’ Abel Planelles who has revealed that the television presenter has been seen “walking with a young Valencian woman” in the capital of Turia. The content creator, who talks about celebrities in his profile, says that, although discreet, the couple tours the city naturally: “They assure me that she and Risto do not hide and walk quietly through areas of Valencia.”

The ‘tiktoker’ does not offer any details about the publicist’s new company in consideration of the young woman, although it seems that Risto already follows her on social networks, and not only her, but also her pet. Some information that, although concise, has put the seasoned followers both on social networks on the track of the Valencian. A young blonde with a private account of which the first images have emerged thanks to the posts on her dog’s account, @ kairo.thefox. However, he also made the pet’s profile private, thus avoiding the scrutiny of the curious.

The last time we heard Risto talk about love was in the promotion of his program ‘Traveling with Chester’ that aired on February 14, Valentine’s Day. “Why do we fall in love? Seriously, why did we decide to complicate our lives like that? »She began. «If we all know what will come next. We all know the routine… the ‘you don’t put me on like before’. What leads to killing the habit… the bitter taste of farewell », she continued. A vision far removed from the typical idyllic vision of romantic love.