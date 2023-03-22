It is important to be aware of this information as cybercriminals have the ability to duplicate the SIM card of a mobile phonewhich allows them to access all user information, including the ability to perform banking transactions.

How do they manage to do it? and how can we protect ourselves? Let’s look at each of these aspects separately:

The Federal Consumer Attorney (PROPHEC) has issued a warning about how cybercriminals can clonar the SIM card of a cell phone to steal information. It is important to note that the SIM card It is a smart card that mobile phones use to identify the user on the network.

To carry out this fraud, criminals identify a victim and impersonate her, asking the phone company to provide them with a new one. SIM card.

Once the criminals have the SIM cardcan access the victim’s phone number and, by using it in a cell phone, get access to your personal accounts. This allows them to change passwords and use the victim’s contact information, as well as access their social networks and messaging applications, and even make bank transfers.

To prevent them from cloning our SIM card, it is important to protect it with a password. In the case of Androidyou can access the lock option SIM in the device settings, by entering a unique password that only the person who owns the phone knows.

to protect a SIM card in one device IOSyou simply have to access the configuration and select the Cellular Network option, where you can establish a PIN for the SIM and activate the password. If the PIN of the SIM is locked, you can ask the phone company to unlock it to set a new password.

It is important to have the IMEI number of the mobile device in case of theft or loss, in order to block the SIM card. It is recommended that you change your application passwords regularly and keep them in a safe and private place. You should also avoid connecting to public WIFI networks, not storing personal information on the SIM card and exercise caution when sharing information online.

If you are the victim of online abuse, you can report it to the Cyber ​​Police of the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City or to the National Guard at the national level.

Via: PROPHECY