Guadalajara Jalisco. – ceremonial burials what they date from the 600th to the 900th centuries after Christ, they were located within the Archaeological Zone of TeocaltitanJalisco, in the area where an altar is located in which the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) carries out restoration work.

It should be noted that the intervention of the INAH in the site dates from 2007, however, during the last dates the location of at least four burials in the vicinity of what is the central altar

Restoration work is concentrated in the sunken patio in front of the main pyramid of Teocalititán, a word that comes from Nahuatl and means “Place of the House of the Gods”, thus denoting the sacred importance it had with the pre-Hispanic peoples.

Read more: Another femicide in Jalisco: they kill a woman in Tonalá

The researcher of the INAH Jalisco Center and head of the Teocaltitán Archaeological Project, Marisol Montejano, explained that one of the remains located would be that of an adult individual, which was buried with a vessel, this during the Late Classic or Epliclasic periodthat is, between the fifth and eighth centuries after Christ.

This was located in the southwest corner of the aforementioned altar, which meant intervening in one of the edges of the work, a situation that also contributed to further analyze the altar and its elements to obtain more information on past civilizations.

Read more: Chivas vs Atlas: they will close streets around the Jalisco Stadium

This structure, after analysis, was the result of at least three moments in its constructionso the work that will allow us to learn more about the pre-Hispanic cultures that inhabited western Mexico will continue.

Through social networks they shared part of the results, announcing the burials linked to the altar, as part of their research season field trip that takes place in the archaeological zone.