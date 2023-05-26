Madrid. New research has discovered more than 5,000 species in a huge, mineral-rich area of ​​the Pacific Ocean at its bottom, almost twice the size of India.

This is the Clarion-Clipperton Zone (ZCC), which has been divided and assigned to companies for future deep-sea mining, according to researchers in the journal Current Biology.

To better understand what may be at risk once companies start extracting, a team of biologists produced the first “ZCC checklist”, collecting all records from previous research expeditions to the region. Their diversity estimates include a total of 5,578 different species found in the region, of which an estimated 88 to 92 percent are totally new to science.

amazing biodiversity

“We share this planet with all this amazing biodiversity, and we have a responsibility to understand and protect it,” said Muriel Rabone, a seabed ecologist at London’s Natural History Museum.

Covering 6 million square kilometers from Hawaii to Mexico, the ZCC is one of the most pristine regions of the world ocean. To study it, the researchers go deep into the Pacific on cruise ships and use sampling techniques that range from the most technical, such as remote-controlled vehicles that scan the ocean floor, to the simplest, such as a resistant box that rests on the deep (what which is known as box core sampling).

“It is a big ship, but it seems tiny in the middle of the ocean. You could see the storms; it’s very dramatic,” Rabone pointed out. It was amazing: in each of the samples, we saw new species.”

Analyzing more than 100,000 records of creatures found in the ZCC during these expeditions, Rabone and his co-authors discovered that only six of the newly found species—among them a sea cucumber, a nematode, and a carnivorous sponge—had been seen elsewhere. regions.