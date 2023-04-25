TO GenTV Cooperative he loves the fuss he’s causing after the fact that he aired the movie of Super Mario Bros. without permission or authorization from Nintendo or Universal Pictures. And, after having mocked the situation with a string of memes, it is now known that the channel carried out a marathon titled: Bug Men.

This marathon consisted of the transmission of the films: Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: SpiderVerse, Ant-Man, Ant-Man and the Wasp and Ant-Man & Wasp: Quantumania.

Everything seems to indicate that this is how this channel works, since a marathon also came to light: Rocky Universe which aired the six films of rocky and the three of believe.

At the beginning of the month, both films of Avatar they suffered the same fate and anyone can be part of future marathons. At the moment it is not known if there is any legal vacuum or a law that covers this type of situation. But let’s remember that Argentina is a country famous for creating pirated content that is later exported to all of Latin America, during the past era, they were famous for subtitling the most popular series of the moment and distributing them for illegal DVD copies.

