The Egyptian-French archaeological mission of the Franco-Eggipcio de Studies of the Karnak Temples (CFEETK) has found an exceptional collection of Gold jewelry and precious stones that date from the beginnings of the XXVI dynasty (approximately between 680 and 526 BC), during the excavations carried out in the northwest sector of the Karnak temples, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Antiques of Egypt.

The discovery includes gold and metal rings, small amulets, among which a triple figure of the gods Amun, Mut and Khonsu, a metal brooch, zoomorphic amulets representing deities and a large number of accounts stand out, some gold coated. All this was located within a broken ceramic vessel But complete.

“All objects are in excellent state of conservation,” said Mohamed Ismail Khaled, general secretary of the Supreme Antiquities Council, who also stressed that the discovery “offers a clearer vision of the Karnak temples evolution during the first millennium before our era ».

Currently, the works of Restoration and documentation From these pieces are underway, with a view to their future exhibition at the Lúxor Museum, as confirmed by Abdel Ghafffar Wagdy, General Director of Antiquities of Lúxor and responsible for the mission by the Egyptian part.









For his part, Jeremy Hourdain, head of Mission of the French side, added that the excavation works continue in the northern part of the temple, where “several greats have been identified Adobe buildings of the beginning of the XXVI dynasty that were probably used as workshops or warehouses linked to the temple or other places of worship ».

The Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Sherif Fathy, celebrated this international cooperation and the progress of the works in Karnak, one of the most emblematic temples of ancient Egypt. “This project aims to improve the services offered to visitors and enrich their tourist experience,” said Fathy, who explained that the museum route has also been renewed, installed a new lighting system and restored the chapel of King Amenhotep I, as part of the Development Plan of the Outdoor Museum of Karnak.

This discovery means not only a significant contribution to the knowledge of the history of the temple during the low Egyptian era, but also an impulse to the ambitious revitalization project of the archaeological enclosure, which seeks to consolidate Karnak as a first -class cultural and tourist reference.