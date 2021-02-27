The archaeological site of Pompeii (southern Italy) is one of the largest and most amazing in the world. Days ago they showed restored a large fresco with Egyptian motifs, such as animals and populations of the Nile Delta, located in the garden of the house of a magistrate of Ancient Rome. Now another find surprises the planet

A large four-wheeled Roman ceremonial chariot has been found almost intact in the archaeological area of ​​Pompeii, in southern Italy, the city buried in AD 79. by the eruption of Vesuvius volcano.

The find, of enormous value for the knowledge of the ancient world, occurred in the suburban town of Civita Giuliana, north of Pompeii, beyond the ancient city walls, as confirmed this Saturday by the Pompeii Archaeological Park and the Torre Annunziata Prosecutor’s Office, which are working together on this project also aimed at combating clandestine looting.

The four-wheeled ceremonial float, with iron elements, bronze and tin decorations, mineralized wood remains has been found almost intact in the archaeological area of ​​Pompeii (southern Italy). Photo: EFE

The float has been found “in excellent condition” in the portico of the town, in front of the stable where the remains of three equidae in 2018, including a harnessed horse, and retains its iron elements, the beautiful decorations of bronze and tin, the remains of mineralized wood and traces of organic elements, such as ropes.

“Is a extraordinary discovery for the advancement of knowledge of the ancient world “, said Massimo Osanna, outgoing director of the Archaeological Park, who has highlighted that” in Pompeii transport vehicles have been located in the past, such as the one from Menander’s house, or the two cars found in Villa Arianna, but nothing like Civita Giuliana’s car. “

In 2018, three equids were found meters from where they now found the ceremonial float.

It is “a float, probably the Pilentum known for the fountains, which were not used for daily use or for agricultural transport, but to accompany the festivities, parades and processions of the community ”.

The Minister of Culture, Dario Franceschini, stated: “Pompeii continues to amaze with its discoveries and will continue to do so for many years with twenty hectares still to be excavated. But above all it shows that it is possible to promote it, it is possible to attract tourists from all over the world and at the same time it is possible to carry out research, training and studies “.

The chief prosecutor of Torre Annunziata, Nunzio Fragliasso, said that “the fight against the looting of archaeological sites, inside and outside the urban area of ​​ancient Pompeii, is undoubtedly one of the priority objectives.”

The project aims to “stop the looting of cultural heritage by a person who had practiced several tunnels in the area to intercept archaeological treasures “, in addition to” bringing to light and saving from the looting action one of the most significant towns in Vesuvius territory “.

