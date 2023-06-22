Mexicali.- five armed people and what do I know transported in a vehicle reported stolen in USAwere arrested by agents of the State Citizen Security Force (FESC).

The agents they made tours of prevention and surveillance in it ejido Nezahualcóyotlin it Mexicali municipalitywhen they discovered the armed men.

It was in the aforementioned area where the state agents preventively traveled one of the roads, when they observed a Hummer type vehicle that was coming out of a garage in reverse, however, when the co-pilot got out, it was possible to observe in the seat area an artifact similar to a firearm.

For this reason, they were intervened immediately, carrying out an inspection giving as positive the finding of:

Three R-15 .223 caliber weapons

Two plastic magazines stocked with 16 useful .223 cartridges

29 useful cartridges caliber .223

A magazine stocked with 29 useful .223 cartridges

Two magazines stocked with 36 useful cartridges and 17 .223 cartridges, respectively

Two chargers with 14 and 27 useful cartridges .223

An AK-47 rifle with two magazines stocked with 17 and 27 7.62×39 caliber useful cartridges

In regards to 2006 Chevrolet Hummer vehicleaccording to the database via C4 has a report for theft in the United Statesactive, this year.

The men arrested They were identified as: Luciano “N”, 48 years old and originally from Guasave, Sinaloa; Misael “N”, 19 years old and originally from mexicali; samuel “N”, 41 years old and originally from Caborca, Sonora; jose damian “N”, 32 years old and Originally from Culiacán, Sinaloa; and jahir “N” of 25 years, also Originally from Culiacán, Sinaloa.