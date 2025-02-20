For the first time in more than a century, Archaeologists have discovered the Pharaoh tomb In Egypt, specifically in the Necropolis of Thebes, near the city of Luxor. This is the burial place of Tutmosis IIand it was also the last real tomb disappeared among those dating from the XVIII dynasty. The discovery, made by a British-Gipcio team, It was announced for the state information service of the Egyptian government.

A difficult beginning

The excavations began in 2022when the team of researchers identified the entrance and the main hall of what was initially cataloged as Tomb C4. At first, experts did not expect it to be the tomb of a pharaoh, but that of a real consortgiven its proximity to the tomb of Tutmosis III’s wife and that of Queen Hatshepsut, wife of Tutmosis II.

Rebuilding the true story was not easy, since the Pharaoh’s tomb was found in poor condition due to A flood that supposedly occurred shortly after burial. The main hallway, informs BBC News Piers Litherland, director of the excavations, was blocked by debris and part of the roof had collapsed.

Facebook content This content can be viewed on the site it Originates From.

Typical decorations of the tomb of a pharaoh

But everything was clarified when the archaeologists noticed the decorations of the ceiling parts that remained intact: “Blue -painted roofs with yellow stars are only in the tombs of the kings“, explains Litherland in the British newspaper. The confirmation that it was effectively about the tomb of a pharaoh was the discovery of Alabaster vessel fragments With the name of Tutmosis II and that of Queen Hatshepsut, who, according to experts, supervised her husband’s burial.

Apart from the fragments of these artifacts, the tomb turned out to be empty; Not because it would have been looted, explain the authors of the discovery, but because the funeral trousseau of the pharaoh was transferred probably A second place of burial After flooding. Fortunately, says Litherland, those vessels were broken and their fragments were inside the original tomb; Otherwise, it would have been very difficult to keep track of them.

Who were Tutmosis II and Queen Hatshepsut

“It is the first time that funeral trousseau belonging to Tutmosisii are discovered,” adds Mohamed Ismail Jaled, general secretary of the Supreme Council of Antiques of Egypt, underlining the importance of the finding. The pharaoh was part of the same dynasty that Tutankhamunthe XVIII, and it is estimated that it ruled between approximately 1493 and 1479 BC. Is better known for being the consort of Queen Hatshepsut and his stepsister, one of the few women who reigned in their own right in Egypt.

The Tutmosis mummy II It was found two centuries ago and is preserved in the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization of Cairo. However, Litherland concludes that the research team only has a vague idea of ​​where The funeral trousseau of the pharaoh could have been transported after the flood of the newly discovered grave.

Article originally published in Wired Italy. Adapted by Mauricio Serfatty Godoy.