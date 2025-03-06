03/06/2025



Researchers at the Curtin University (Australia) have discovered in the region of Pilbara, in Western Australia, the oldest meteorite impact crater in the world, of 3.5 billion years. The blow of a large space rock left a hole more than 100 km wide and probably launched debris throughout the planet. He findreleased in the magazine ‘Nature Communications’, It challenges previous assumptions about the ancient history of the earth and could help understand the origins of life.

The team of the School of Land and Planetary Sciences of Curtin and Western Australia Geological Service (GSWA) He discovered in some layers of rock about 40 kilometers west Marble Bar, in the Pilbararal region, the so -called “shipyard cones”, distinctive rock formations that are only formed under the intense pressure of the impact of a meteorite.

According to the authors, these Pilbararal cones formed when a meteorite crashed in the area at a speed of more than 36,000 km/h. The impact, a great magnitude planetary event, caused a crater of more than 100 km wide, throwing debris throughout the planet. “We know that the big impacts were common in the primitive solar system when observing the moon,” says Tim Johnson, co -director of the study and professor in Curtin.

«Until now, the absence of truly old craters means that geologists ignore them largely. This study provides a crucial piece of the puzzle of the history of impacts on Earth and suggests that there may be many other ancient craters that could be discovered over time, ”adds Johnson.









Before the discovery, the oldest known impact crater was 2.2 billion years old, “so this is, by far, the oldest crater ever found on earth,” he says.

The beginning of life

Chris Kirkland, also from the School of Terrestrial and Planetary Sciences of Curtin and main co -author of the study, considers that the discovery sheds new light on how meteorites shaped the primitive environment of the earth. “Discovering this impact and finding more of the same period of time could explain a lot about how life could have begun, since impact craters created favorable environments for microbial life, as hot water pools,” he says.

In his opinion, the finding “also refine our understanding of the formation of the cortex: the enormous amount of energy of this impact could have played a role in the formation of the primitive earth’s crust when pushing one part of it under another, or by forcing the magma to ascend from the depths of the earth’s mantle towards the surface.”

“It could have contributed to the formation of crratones, which are large and stable land masses that became the basis of the continents.”