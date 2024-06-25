It’s no secret that editing software is extremely expensive. An annual subscription can cost thousands of pesos, something that not many, especially students, cannot afford. In this way, a way to get Final Cut Pro without spending a single cent recently became popular, something that has cost millions of dollars in losses to Manzana.

Through social networks, fans have shared a fairly simple way to get Final Cut Pro, without the need to download a file from some dubious site on the internet, but all you need is an iPhone. The process is actually quite simple. Simply, you need to go to an Apple Store with your iPhone, and look for a demo computer that has Final Cut Pro installed.

Next, you need to activate AirDrop on your computer and on your iPhone, with the option that allows you to be visible to anyone. Finally, you have to access the Mac application library, search for Final Cut Pro, and share the file via AirDrop. In this way, the official file will be transferred to your mobile device, and All you need to do is move this program to your Mac computer, run it, and that’s it.

This way, you can enjoy Final Cut Pro without having to pay for this program. However, not everything is perfect, since not having the original file, you will not be able to update the program, but this is just a small inconvenience for some. This is not something completely new, it has simply become popular in recent days.

Instead of doing something about it, Apple has not issued a statement on this case, and it is unknown if it has plans to avoid the loss of money caused by not paying for Final Cut Pro.. On related topics, Apple makes changes to its warranty policies. Similarly, Elon Musk threatens not to use Apple products.

Author’s Note:

The thousands of dollars lost here surely represent only a small fraction of what Apple generates. It is true that editing software is very expensive, not only from Apple, but also from Adobe, and for a student, perhaps this is the only way they can do their work.

Via: Hypertextual