Seeking to improve the ease of purchase in its establishments, McDonald’s began to introduce digital self-service machines. However, these were found to be highly vulnerable and easy to hack, because they run on Windows 7 and do not have any type of security protocol.

This was discovered by Geoff Huntley, who was also the one who created the NFT Bay to copy and “hack” NFTs. During one of his visits to McDonald’s, he clearly found the vulnerability, since the machines are running Windows 7 and any function can be accessed through the touch panel of these same.

On the other hand, according to their research, the only “safety” filter they have is that they stop providing service if the paper dispenser is emptyin any other way they are available to receive any instruction without resistance.

Self-service machines are becoming more and more popular in the world | Source: Alamy

Also, these have exposed USB ports under the frame of self-service machinesso it is not only possible to access from the touch panel, but also to enter external data with the default connectivity of these devices.

This implies that Anyone can access the sensitive data of the establishment, from consumer data to the accounts made by McDonald’s internally with these self-service machines. That, without counting that it is also a gateway for the bank details of each person who makes a purchase there.

It’s easy to intervene in McDondals self-service machines | Source: Geoff Huntley

According to Geoff Huntley, this is pretty serious stuff and McDonald’s makes two key mistakes in creating these devices. In the first place, trust that they are sealed and cannot be intervened; and the instability of the interface, which is what can give access to anyone even if the terminal does not physically intervene.

We recommend: Ibai made a Pedrito Sola confusing McDonalds with Burger King

Of course, to this we must add that it is running with Windows 7 and that they do not have security protocols to avoid being intervened in case your first two measures fail (which fail very often).

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about anime and other topics.