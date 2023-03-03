Cairo. A group of scientists discovered a nine meter long and two meter wide hidden passageway in the Great Pyramid of Cheops, the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced Thursday.

The tunnel has a triangular roof and was “discovered on the north face of the Great Pyramid of King Cheops,” Tourism Minister Ahmed Issa said in Giza, the plateau where the mausoleum built more than 4,500 years ago stands.

The discovery was made thanks to the ScanPyramids project, an international scientific mission that studies the interior of the pyramids without the need for excavations.

French, German, Canadian and Japanese universities are collaborating on the project, as well as a group of Egyptian experts.

The mission has been analyzing the interior of the pyramid since 2015 thanks to state-of-the-art technologies that allow seeing through the structures.

These tools manage to detect possible voids or unknown internal structures.

According to archaeologist Zahi Hawass, who heads the scientific committee that oversaw the project, it is “very possible” that the tunnel “protects something.”

“In my opinion, it protects the real burial chamber of King Cheops,” said the former antiquities minister of the country.

The largest of the three pyramids at Giza, the Cheops Pyramid is the last of the seven wonders of the ancient world still standing.

The monument, 139 meters high and 230 meters wide, stands on the Giza plateau next to the Sphinx and the pyramids of Khafre and Menkaure.

In 2017, ScanPyramida scientists had revealed the presence of a huge hole in the pyramid, the size of a passenger plane.