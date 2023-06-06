Thanks to social networks, different educational teachers have caused a furor, some for their dynamics for student learning, however, some create controversy for the way they dress, because sometimes parents have become a trend They ask to fire teachers for their outfit.

A teacher who teaches the subject Sciences called Sofia Coste, on her TikTok account, and Instagram has caused a stir for her posts, as they discovered her striking photosHas that caused you problems?

The teacher who uses her scientific knowledge to teach from describing, explaining and predicting natural phenomena, was Discovered on the older app, OnlyFans.

Sofia, who has conquered the Internet not only for teaching, but also for her beauty, achieving great popularity by receiving compliments for her charisma and conquering everyone.

The science teacher was found by her students in the OnlyFans application, for which she has also created controversy, since she can be seen creating trending dances and anecdotes in her work.

Sofia María Coste, spreads videos on her Instagram accounts (@sofiacoste_95), Twitter (SofiaMariaCoste) and TikTok (@sofiacostee), making her videos go viral, due to their variety of content, by recounting from personal experiences, such as in the classroom with their students.

Thus, the teacher has conquered the Internet, who recently created the OnlyFans account, showing clips where by highlighting the way in which she would react to a personal or school moment, she causes a furor for showing her sensuality.