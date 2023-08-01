Since its debut in 1986, the saga metroid of Nintendo has left an indelible mark on the video game industry, becoming one of the company’s most iconic franchises and earning a devoted fan base around the world. Over the years, the series has captivated gamers with its intriguing narrative, memorable protagonist Samus Aran, and distinctive gameplay that blends exploration, action, and puzzles.

One of the highlights of the saga metroid It has been the passion and patience of its fans, who have always been waiting for a new installment. Fans of the franchise have shown their enthusiasm and dedication by creating vibrant online communities, fan art, fan fiction, and holding speedrunning marathons in games of metroid.

However, over the years, this wait was not without its ups and downs and disappointments. In 2014, information was leaked about a version of metroid for console Wii U of Nintendo, which was supposedly several years in development. The news shocked the fan community, as the series had not received a new installment since Metroid: Other M in 2010.

It was discovered that the development of this version of metroid had originally started for the console Nintendo DS and, over the years, it evolved with technological progress to adapt to the graphic capabilities of the Wii U. The game was expected to offer graphics of comparable quality to that of the console. Playstation 3which would have been a breakthrough for the series.

However, to the disappointment of the fans, the project never came to fruition and the game was officially cancelled. Although no official details were provided on the reasons behind the cancellation, rumors suggested that development issues, changes in creative vision, and a lack of confidence in the game’s commercial potential may have contributed to the decision.

Metroid WiiU: Concept art leaked in 2014, revealing Next Level Games worked on a canceled Metroid game. I recently got the scoop from the devs — it spent years in development, starting on DS and ending up with “PS3-level graphics.” Full, long story: https://t.co/CFNE2OylnN pic.twitter.com/fYnb31NSG1 — Reggie-800’s Nintendo Secrets (@reggie_800) July 31, 2023

Despite this disappointment, fans of metroid they later received some significant consolations. In 2021, it was released Metroid Dread, which was well received by critics and fans alike, and became a commercial success. Besides, Nintendo also released the remake of the acclaimed Metroid Prime for console nintendoswitchrekindling the enthusiasm of the followers of the saga.

However, expectations remain high, and fans are still waiting for the long-awaited fourth installment of the series. Metroid Primewhich was announced during the E3 of 2017. Although it’s been a few years since the announcement, Nintendo has been known for taking its time to develop high-quality games, so fans are patiently waiting for news on the progress of the game.