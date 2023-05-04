more than 130 soda boxes type “coca cola” were discovered by the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office, through a search warrant for follow-up investigation in the Santa Martha Acatitla Norte neighborhood, in Iztapalapa.

Municipal authorities discovered that on the property there were fizzy drinks that resembled cola soda, in addition to the fact that the place functioned as a warehouse to store fake products of different types.

Three license plates were secured with robbery report current, one from Jalisco and two from the State of Mexico. In addition, four packages of soft drinks, a GPS, a sedan, a van and a motorcycle were found.

The most striking finding was the Plastic boxes, each of them with six three-liter bottles filled with the alleged cola, as well as approximately 800 additional boxes, each with 24 600-milliliter containers, ready to be refilled.

The owners were arrested and started research folder at the ministerial agency, to investigate the origin and sale of the items found, in addition to determining the sentence for counterfeiting, theft and sale of illegal products.