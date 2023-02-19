The mysteries continue to increase, after it was spread that the Earth’s core has been reversed in the direction of rotation, this time it was reported that they discovered that there is another inner layer of the earth; would help to understand earthquakes and tsunamis, thanks to a plate that they found hidden in the earth’s crust

This time it was the Researchers at the University of Austin who shocked humanity by discovering the cape “Melt” under the earth’s crust, this could be key to understanding seismic movements.

The scientists found a hidden layer of rock, 100 miles below the Earth’s surface, Therefore, the researchers hope that with the discovery under the earth’s crust, they can explain how tectonic plates move.

As humanity ventures into outer space, our own planet remains a fascinating mystery. Every year scientists discover new species and subspecies, and there is a significant percentage of the planet that remains unexplored.

However, researchers from the University of Austin Texas have discovered a layer under the earth’s crust that could reveal some secrets of the movement of tectonic plates and, therefore, of earthquakes and tsunamis.

This layer, which they have named “Melt,” lies 100 miles below the Earth’s surface and consists mostly of molten rock.

While it’s not new to find lava when digging, Melt is different and has provided interesting information, which would allow understanding the dynamics of natural phenomena.

On the one hand, Earth’s tectonic plates are believed to be active, for which there are plates of rocks that move and collide with each other in the asthenosphere and cause continental masses, oceans and seismic movements.

However, there are researchers who, when faced with their studies, believe that this is only one factor, so they seek to find a reason with the discovery that makes them sure that causes the phenomena.

Traditionally, it was believed that the movement of tectonic plates was due to the layers of molten rock under the earth.

However, the researchers found that there was no relationship between movement of the earth and the layer of molten rock below it.

The Melt layer is located in the asthenosphere and acts as a “bed” on which tectonic plates slide.

The collisions between these plates can cause earthquakes, tsunamis, and even the creation of mountains and continents.

He discovery that the fraction of melt in the Melt layer does not significantly affect the flow of the Earth’s mantle suggests that the relationship between molten rock and tectonic plate motion is more complex than previously believed.

This discovery not only challenges accepted theory, but also offers great potential for better understanding how tectonic plates move.

The project’s principal investigator, Junlin Hua, believes that this discovery could provide a better understanding of the causes of earthquakes and tsunamis.

However, it remains a mystery, and more studies will be needed to better understand the Melt layer and its role in the movement of tectonic plates.