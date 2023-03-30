Paris. Astronomers detected and measured one of the largest black holes ever discovered thanks to a new technique that should reveal more about those regions of the universe that prevent the emission of light due to their enormous gravitational field.

This black hole has a mass equivalent to more than 30 billion times that of the Sun, according to a study published this week in a scientific journal of the Royal Astronomical Society.

It is the first whose characteristics are determined thanks to the gravitational lens detection technique.

This phenomenon is caused by the presence of such a massive object – a galaxy or a supermassive black hole – that it warps space-time.

Light from a distant source thus appears distorted when it passes close by.

But, although a galaxy can be observed, it is not the case of a black hole since, being so dense, not even light can escape from it, which makes it invisible.

This time, the astronomers were “very lucky”, explained to Afp ​​James Nightingale, an astronomer at the British University of Durham and first author of the study.

They were able to observe light from a galaxy whose trajectory deviated about 2 billion light-years, confirming the presence of a body with gigantic and invisible gravity between the galaxy and Earth: a black hole.

It is assumed that most galaxies harbor a black hole at their center, but until now, to detect its presence, it was necessary to observe the energy emissions produced by absorbing material that ventured too close, or its influence on the trajectory. of the stars that orbit it.

However, these techniques only work for black holes close enough to Earth.

The gravitational lensing technique allows astronomers to “discover black holes in 99 percent of galaxies that are currently inaccessible” to traditional observation because they are too distant, the astronomer said. There are about 500 gravitational lenses, of which at least one is now a supermassive black hole.

However, “this landscape is about to change radically”, according to James Nightingale.

The mission euclid of the European Space Agency, due to lift off in July, will usher in an era for black hole hunters, creating a high-resolution map of part of the universe, he added.

According to the scientist, in six years of observation euclid it could detect up to 100,000 gravitational lenses, potentially including several thousand black holes.

The discovery made by the astronomer and his colleagues was based on computer simulations and images obtained by the Hubble Space Telescope.

These observations confirm and explain those made 18 years ago by an astronomer at Durham University and a colleague of James Nightingale, Alastair Edge, who suspected the presence of a black hole at the center of the Abell 1201 galaxy.