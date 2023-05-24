Cell phones are something quite common nowadays, this to the point that some carry one of these with them despite being of ages that would not be ideal for handling this type of technology. And one of the most efficient functions to have the phone locked is the fingerprint of the fingers, a process that some think that it does not have any type of failure.

In a study conducted byrTencent Labs and the Zhejiang University, it has been discovered how to skip this fingerprint rule without making much effort, it is enough to carry out many attempts until the cell phone finally settles. This also goes for passwords by key, which can be guessed after a certain number of insistences.

It is worth mentioning, that this has only been possible on devices with Android, which have been established as the most fragile in terms of vulnerability issues against hacking. However, many users prefer to use them because of the price issue and also because of the opportunity to develop applications in the simplest steps.

In fact, some sites establish that it can take more attempts if only one fingerprint is saved on the cell phone, a time that can take about 14 hours or a little more to use the finger over and over again. However, if more than two are configured, it may be achievable in 40 minutes, as applications can sometimes be similar.

Via: techspot

editor’s note: They will always find a way to bypass the security part of some device. So it is possible that later they can do it even with Apple, it is only a matter of time.