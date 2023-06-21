Scientists from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) have made an important discovery that could revolutionize the fight against malariaa disease that claims the lives of more than 600,000 people a year worldwide.

According to a study published in the journal Science Advances, the research team has identified the presence of special sensors on the parasite that causes malariaof the genus plasmodium, which could be manipulated to disorient and inactivate the pathogen.

Malaria affects approximately 250 million people annually, being especially deadly in sub-Saharan Africa. The malaria parasite is transmitted through the bite of the Anopheles mosquito, which introduces it into the human body..

Once inside, the parasite develops in the liver for about ten days, and then infects red blood cells, from where it can be transmitted again to another mosquito.

Professor Mathieu Brochet, leader of the research team at UNIGE’s Department of Microbiology, explains that the malaria parasite has unique sensors that allow it to differentiate whether it is in a human being or in a mosquito. These sensors are crucial for the life cycle of the parasite, since they determine its behavior and development in the organism.

The research team discovered that these sensors are made up of five proteins. If these proteins are removed, the parasite cannot detect its location and stops growing, thus interrupting its infection cycle. In addition, tampering with the parasite’s sensors during its expansion phase in human blood can disorient it and prevent its multiplication in red blood cells, where it causes disease symptoms such as high fever.

The discovery of these special sensors opens up new perspectives in the fight against malaria. The UNIGE team has identified the molecules that the parasite detects in mosquitoes, but they are still investigating the molecules that indicate its location in the human body. Professor Brochet says that understanding this specific biological mechanism will be an important step in countering the parasite and developing effective strategies to combat the disease.

Malaria remains one of the world’s deadliest diseases, and this promising scientific finding could mark a breakthrough in its control and eventual eradication. As scientists continue to investigate and understand the parasite’s sensors, it is expected that new opportunities will open up for the development of more effective malaria therapies and preventive strategies.