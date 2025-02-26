A Large frieze dated in the first century AC has been unearthed in the ruins of Pompeya, in a spacious banquet room located in the central part of the archaeological site, which offers a unique vision of cultural life in ancient Rome.

The discovered frieze is a Megalographywhich is a type of paint with large -scale figures and runs three sides of the room. The funny thing is that The fourth side opens to a gardenproviding a direct connection between the interior and exterior space. This type of wall decoration is not only impressive because of its size, but also by the complexity of its theme.

Mysteries of Dionysian frieze

The work of art represents a procession in honor of Dionysusthe Greek god of wine. The elements that compose it are fascinating, with Bacantes (women dedicated to Dionysian cult) and young satyrs starring dance and hunting scenes. Some characters, such as satyrs, are represented playing the flute or performing a libation ritual, spilling wine ceremonially.

In the center of the composition, A female figure is next to an old townknown for being a faithful companion of Dionysus. She is represented as an initiated about to participate in a mysterious night ritual. This type of representation highlights the importance of the secret catechisms of the ancient world related to the promises of spiritual rebirth.

Pompeya’s second style

The frieze found belongs to the second style of Pompeyana Painting, an artistic technique that dates from between 40 and 30 ac. In artistic terms, this style is characterized by its tendency to create three -dimensional effects and depth on the walls, as if they were windows to a different world.

It is not the first time that works of this style are documented in the region of Pompeiibeing the frieze of the Mysteries in the village of mysteries An outstanding example. However, this new finding adds a new element to the Dionysian representations: hunting, which is clearly evoked both in the female figures and in the secondary friezes that accompany the main piece, where animals stand out, both living and sacrificed.

The house of the Tiaso and its meaning

Archaeologists have called the residence where this work was found as the “House of the Tiaso”a direct reference to the Dionysian procession portrayed on its walls. In ancient times, mysterious cults like Dionysus were popular and were associated with initiation rituals that promised spiritual revelations and a fuller life both in the present and in the beyond.

This discovery not only brings historical and cultural value to the Pompeya site, but also expands our understanding of religious and artistic practices of the time. The immersion in this mythological universe, caught forever in these old walls, continues to offer us valuable clues about the most enigmatic aspects of Roman life.





What is a megalographic frieze?

The megalographic friezes are Large format wall decorations That, in ancient Rome, they used to tell myological stories or illustrate religious ceremonies. These friezes sought to create an enveloping atmosphere, transporting viewers to a world full of symbolism and spirituality.