A passenger of American nationality landed last Sunday at the Milan Malpensa airport, in the province of Varese, Italy. With him not only traveled an orthopedic device that he used on his right leg, but also a wheelchair in which he transported eight kilos of drugs.

According to ‘Italy 24’, the subject was betrayed by Cosmos, an anti-drug dog from the Guardia di Finanza, belonging to the Armed Forces of the Italian country. After the canine alerted the authorities to the presence of drugs, they proceeded to search the traveler.

First they thoroughly checked his luggage, but finding nothing they proceeded to do the same with the wheelchair. As part of the security protocol, the members of the airport’s special force decided to disassemble the individual wheels and found an abnormal weight.

This discovery led them to check the inside of the tires, where, to their surprise, They found 43 packages full of pure cocaine that in total weighed 8.4 kilos.

The Guard sent the individual to the hospital to assess his state of health and then arrested him in flagrante delicto to be brought before the judicial authorities.

The drug amounted to two million euros.

The man, whose capture has already been legalized, arrived at the Milan Malpensa airport from a flight from La Romana, in Santo Domingo.

According to the media cited above, the drug seized by the Guardia di Finanza was valued at one million euros, just over five billion Colombian pesos.

Cocaine, heroin and ecstasy and similar products are illegal substances in Italy. Its production, trade or use can be sanctioned with a sentence of 6 to 20 years in prison and fines of 26,000 to 260,000 euros.

The European country allows the use of cannabinoid-based medicines, as long as they are prescribed by a doctor. In addition, he endorses the recreational use of marijuana, according to Mondaq.

another similar case

The case of the US citizen was the most recent, but not the only one of its kind. Just in September 2022, a young man posed as a person with a disability to evade security controls and transport drugs.

According to the Italian media ‘Today’, the individual, a Spanish national, was discovered by the Guardia di Finanza when he tried to enter the Milan Malpensa airport.

The young Spaniard was transported in an electric wheelchair.

Inside his electric wheelchair he carried around 11 wrappers with pure cocaine (around 134 kilograms) valued at more than one and a half million euros. After his deception was revealed, the subject was transferred to the Busto Arsizio prison and made available to the corresponding judicial officers.

The capture was achieved thanks to the fact that the flight in which the young man landed was in the crosshairs, because the route had already been used previously by drug traffickers. This, added to the analysis of risk factor indices, were key to stopping the hidden entry of narcotics.

