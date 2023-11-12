Currently, the retro game market is becoming more and more expensive, this is precisely because certain copies of video games are scarce due to the fact that some of them have spoiled, or were simply destroyed by the original owners. However, there are copies that are still in good condition, more due to the fact that certain factories abandoned the product that for some reason was no longer distributed to other places on the planet.

Recently, a reseller found many factory sealed games from the 80s and 90s era in a storage facility in Nebraska. There was practically everything from the time, that is, SEGA games Genesis, SNES, Saturn, 3DO and more. The same ones that have been abandoned by the owners of this factory and left to their fate for years, since those who have the place under deeds were never interested in returning to the facilities.

Here is the video where they tell the clearest story:

Among what was shown by the retro game seller are some copies of madden of those yesterdays, which do not have an exaggerated price due to the longevity of the franchise, but which can still be taken by collectors who want them sealed. There is also interesting material such as the version of Aladdin of disney developed by Capcomcartridges that in perfect complete conditions already reach affordable prices.

Also, among the treasures that he has taken there is a Final Fantasy III (VI) in perfect condition, so the user can add it to their collection or auction it at a good price, and this game is already becoming one of the rarest for SNES. But that is not the definitive jewel in the crown that this person has taken, because among everything there was a Chronno Trigger completely intact, so you have at least $1,000 USD in your hands.

Without a doubt, this increase in inventory will soon be reflected on its website when the objects are put up for sale or at auction.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: Although it has things that are considered worthless like Madden, it has also found incredible titles like Chronno Trigger, Final Fantasy III, Sonic 3 and Gunstar Heroes. So in the end, what you consider filling can be sold without problems, and given at a high price because they are sealed.