The brand new computers Mac M1, which have Apple’s first proprietary processor, failed to get rid of cybercriminals: apparently the first native sample of a computer virus (malware) designed specifically to damage the M1 chip, called GoSearch22.app.

In November, Apple introduced its first self-designed computer processors, the Apple M1. Although newer Macs can run applications designed for Intel x86 chips, developers are working on versions specifically designed for M1.

In developing his own M1-compatible tools, security researcher Patrick Wardle found the first example of a malicious application created specifically to run on the new M1 processors, specifically the MacBook Air (2020), Mac mini (2020), and MacBook. Pro 13 inch (2020).

As explained in his personal blog, Wardle found in VirusTotal (a free website that offers file and website analysis through antivirus) the adware called GoSearch22.app, compatible with Intel and with the M1 processor.

When crawling through VirusTotal, Wardle discovered that the GoSearch22 application is a new version of the well-known adware Pirrit and that is installed as one malicious Safari browser extension.

These types of adware applications are designed to collect browser data and display pop-ups, advertisements and billboards, according to the specialized site PC Risks.

According to the researcher, GoSearch22, probably the first created with native M1 code, confirms that the authors “are working to ensure that their malicious creations are natively supported with the latest Apple hardware. “

In addition, with the discovery of the malicious application GoSearch22, Wardle verified that antivirus engines do not detect the codes originally designed for M1 processors.

“It looks like a software pretty basic advertising, “Wardle explained to Motherboard, whose main objective” seems to be related to financial gain through ads and search results. “

However, he cautions that GoSearch22 developers may update it in the future to incorporate new, even more invasive and malicious features.

For the time being, Apple canceled the certificate of the adware, so the malicious application will not run on MacOS.

How is the M1 chip

The brand new processor manufactured by Apple, which marked the end of an extensive relationship with Intel, is characterized by an 8-core CPU with 16 billion transistors, a 16-core neural engine capable of performing 11 trillion operations per second.

According to Apple, this processor has the fastest CPU core in the world and the world’s fastest integrated graphics — 2.6 teraflops — on a personal computer.

The best example of this is the MacBook Air. With the new M1, they say, it is faster than 98% of PCs on the market, but it heats up so little that Apple decided to make it without a fan. It’s completely silent even when performing compute-intensive tasks such as video editing. These do have fans, and even higher performance, both the Mac mini and the MacBook Pro.

But if the temperature is surprising, its efficiency is much more so, which lengthens the battery in the case of the two laptops to extremes never seen before. A MacBook Air battery charge reaches 15 hours for web browsing and 18 hours for video playback. In the case of the MacBook, it reaches 17 hours of web browsing and 20 hours of video. That figure means not having to be aware of a plug almost never.

SL