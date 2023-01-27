The time has finally come when the players of nintendoswitch can enjoy Golden Eye 007first person shooter game created by rare and originally released for Nintendo 64. The same thing that remained in limbo, since new versions were not released due to the obvious rights issues that were involved with the chain. MGM.

However, just hours ago users have already been able to play it with some details involved, since the way in which the buttons are arranged on the console Nintendo they cannot be configured, making them somewhat confusing. On the other hand, on consoles Xbox either pc things are more permissive, so using the control of said device is more comfortable.

So a new way of accommodating them has been found that might not be the most optimal, but at least it’s something while Nintendo fix things. This is shared by Nintendo Life and includes the following steps to follow:

– Launch the game as normal, using two Joy-Con as a single controller (hold ‘L’ on the left and ‘R’ on the right)

– Once in a level, immediately pause, go to the Controls screen on the watch and change the style from ‘1.1 Sweetie’ to ‘1.2 Solo’

– Also, you have to change the ‘Look Up/Down’ setting to ‘Vertical’ if you want to invert the default Look controls

– Resume the game and put the left Joy-Con in the right hand and vice versa

This will be the ideal way to play it while adding the control configuration in this virtual console of 64 for him switches On-line. And it is that modifications cannot be made, as it does happen in NES, SNES and SEGA Genesis.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: It’s great that people find their tricks to be able to play, but there would be no need if Nintendo allowed the buttons to be configured to the user’s liking. We’ll see if changes are made in future months, unless the generation change is close.