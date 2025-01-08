Some of the coins found in the church of St. Andrew in Eisleben

Researchers believe it was hidden for fear of looting during the Thirty Years’ War.





The restoration work on the St. Andrew’s Churchin Eislebenhave provided an unexpected surprise: the workers have unearthed a treasure of 864 silver and gold coins centenaries that were hidden in the temple during the Thirty Years War…









