The disappearance and search for 23 “tourists” who undertook a trip from Guanajuato to Coahuila has exposed the human trafficking network that operates in the state of San Luis Potosíwhere nearly 100 victims of deprivation of liberty and extortion have been rescued in the last two days.

The ground and air operations implemented by the authorities of San Luis Potosí and Guanajuato, in conjunction with the National Guard, have led to the discovery and rescue of at least 96 Central American migrants (from El Salvador and Honduras, men and women) and seven Mexican citizens (one of them deceased), all held captive by criminals in various regions of the state.

Among the located Mexicans are the two drivers who worked for the company Grupo Eiffel de Guanajuatowhich was hired by people from the municipality of San Felipe to transport the 23 “tourists” to the border with the United States, noting that one of the operators was found dead.

Police operations have focused on the Federal Highway 57which runs from Mexico City to the border city of Piedras Negras, Coahuila, as well as in the Matehuala municipality where the two Eiffel Group vans initially disappeared with the 23 people and where, in addition, another 16 people from the State of Mexico were also victims of robbery at dawn on April 5 (these are not counted in the sum of this note). .

The Attorney General of the State of San Luis Potosí issued an extensive statement this Friday in which it detailed the various operations that have been carried out since the morning of April 6 and the results of each of them, which we summarize below.

– It was possible to rescue dozens of people deprived of their liberty, the majority of foreign nationality, including 35 migrants of which DEBATE informed you yesterday.

– Among the individuals located and assisted is one of the drivers from Guanajuato (Luis Felipe), who was intercepted near Dr. Arroyo Nuevo León. The crew member of the other truck (Joél Juárez Sánchez) was found lifeless and apparently died as a result of beatings inflicted on him by his captors.

– Among the rescued people was also found alive a driver of bus who was already wanted on social networks, who was transporting a group of people from Mexico City to the state of Nuevo León 45 migrants when he was intercepted by criminals in the stretch from Villa Hidalgo to Matehuala.

– In an operation implemented in a hotel in matehuala were located 11 migrants more and the arrest of an alleged criminal dedicated to human trafficking was achieved.

– In addition, there was a safe house where others were rescued 9 migrants and another suspected criminal was arrested.

– In the rescue of victims, others were also detected 4 Mexican citizens who had suffered individual assaults while traveling in their vehicles.

– The operations also achieved the arrest of two people who were in charge of monitoring the victims of deprivation of liberty.

– Several vans with reports of robbery and weapons of various calibers were insured.

The Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection of San Luis Potosí has ​​issued a post in which it boasts the security achievements in the last hours, among which are the arrests of two members of the criminal network of human trafficking that operates in the state.

According to the information issued by the San Luis Potosí Prosecutor’s Office, the aforementioned criminal acts “could be attributable to a criminal group that operates in Doctor Arroyo, Nuevo León and the limits of San Luis Potosí”.

In an interview with national media, Miguel Gallegos, spokesman for the San Luis Potosí Citizen Protection Secretariat, also spoke about the various findings of people deprived of liberty in various areas of the state and said that it is very likely that it is the same crime network the cause of the crimes.

“It has been possible to discover a group, or an alleged criminal group dedicated to the trafficking of undocumented persons, presumably based on Dr. Arroyo, Nuevo Leonthat is the strongest line of investigation,” confirmed the official.

Finally, he said that it will be the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) who will continue with the investigations and prosecution of the criminals arrested.