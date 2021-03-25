An investigation by the Italian authorities has revealed that a teacher sent, through the messaging application WhatsApp, the answers to exams from the Faculty of Business Economics of the University of Genoa (northern Italy).

The teacher, no contractual relationship with the Genoese center, he also wrote works of end of career and was discovered thanks to the alarm raised by the university, which notified a suspicion of buy and sell of answers to the General Accounting exam, according to Italian media.

The teacher received photographs of the tests on his mobile (AFP).

“The Department of Economics of the University of Genoa, which was the first to report to the police the possibility of illegal conduct during examinations, has always actively collaborated in investigations, providing examinations and degree work for the students involved”, underlined the so-called Finance Guard.

I taught “in black”

The high school teacher, who offered private classes “in black”, received on his mobile photographs of the tests of subjects such as Statistics, General Accounting or Marketing, I solved them at the moment and sent the results to his students.

The teacher was found chatting with his students (AFP).

After receiving the alert from the university, the agents showed up at his house during a General Accounting test and found him chatting with his students while they did the exam.

They then analyzed the professor’s technological devices and printed documents and found evidence of the fraud for which they have been denounced. 22 persons before justice.

