“If you imagine the 2,400-kilometer-long Himalayas repeated three or four times, you get an idea of ​​the scale,” says the researcher Ziyi Zhuco-author of the study, who explains that the emergence of the second of these geological formations in Gondwana, the Transgondwana supermountain, between 650 and 500 million years ago.

“It coincides with the appearance of the first large animals 575 million years ago, as well as the Cambrian explosion 45 million years later, when most animal groups appeared in the fossil record.”

A unique find. The study made it possible to discover that this type of supermountain was only formed twice in the history of the Earth: the first time, between 2,000 and 1,800 million years ago, and the second, between 650 and 500 million years ago. Both mountain ranges rose during the formation periods of supercontinents.

The two supermountains

When the mountains eroded, they provided essential nutrients like phosphorous and iron to the oceans, supercharging biological cycles and driving evolution to greater complexity. Supermountains could also have increased the levels of oxygen in the atmosphere, necessary for complex life to breathe.