Pompeya continues to reveal her secrets. The last one is A spectacular fresh largea megalography – pictorial cyclo with large -scale figures – Dionysian theme. It has been discovered in Insula 10 of Regio IX, a central part of the … Ancient Roman city, buried by the eruption of Vesubio in 79 AD The announcement has been made by the Italian Minister of Culture, Alessandro Giuli, who has highlighted the importance of discovery for the knowledge of the ancient world and the conservation of heritage.

The work represents scenes linked to the cult of Dionisio, god of wine. According to Minister Giuli, the fresco not only stands for his artistic quality, but also for his ability to integrate art, rituality and daily life in the same visual story: «In Pompeii it is not possible to distinguish, schematically, between art, architecture, architecture, everyday life, rituals, because it is a single throbbing life that can teach many things too today and deserve all efforts for the conservation and accessibility of a heritage only”.

To support this legacy, The government has increased funds for an amount of 33 million euros: “They will be destined for strategic interventions of excavation, programmed maintenance and enhancement of the ancient city and its territory,” said the minister.

The importance of the discovery has been highlighted by the director of the Archaeological Park of Pompeya, Gabriel Zuchtriegel, with a few words that reflect his emotion when contemplating the fresco: «When we are no longer here, Ancient art historians will continue writing about what we are about to show the world».

The Dionysian world

Due to its exceptional nature, the unexpected discovery of the fresco will be presented next Wednesday by the Minister of Culture and by the director of the Archaeological Park of Pompeya. Megalography reinforces the Importance of Dionysian cults in Pompeyaan issue already present in other works found in the old Roman city. Dionysus (Bacchus, for the Romans) embodied the duality between the divine and the earthly. His cult, associated with wine, fertility and transcendental mysteries, promised his followers liberation from social norms and a connection with the divine through ecstasy. In Pompeya, a prosperous and cosmopolitan city, its influence was remarkable. The Dionysian rituals, often celebrated in private spaces, mixed theater, banquets and initiatory practices.

In 186 a. C. The Roman Senate prohibited, considering them subversive, the Baccchanalia (Bacanal, the name given by the Romans to the orphic parties of the Orphic-Dionysian worship). But the footprint of this devotion – orphism was the religion of mysteries of ancient Greece – persisted in local art and spirituality. In Pompeya there are very notable testimonies of this cult in the famous Villa de los Misterioswith a famous cycle of frescoes, from the 1st century the paintings show women in a Dionysian initiatory rite, with scenes of spiritual transformation that still intrigue experts. Also the Centenary House It houses a Dionysus mosaic on a panther, a symbol of his power over wildlife. To these testimonies is now added the new fresco, which will be an extraordinary window to the Dionysian world.