Cape Canaveral. Scientists discovered a new and renewable source of water on the Moon for future explorers in samples taken by the Chinese mission Chang’e 5.

The water was embedded in tiny glass beads found in lunar soil where meteorite impacts occur. These bright, multicolored glass beads were located in samples brought back from the satellite by China in 2020.

The beads range in size from the width of a hair to several; the water content was only a minuscule fraction of that, said Hejiu Hui of Nanjing University, who participated in the study.

Since there are billions, if not trillions, of these impact beads, that could amount to substantial amounts of water, but extracting them would be difficult, according to the team.

“Yes, it will require lots of glass beads,” Hui added in an email. “On the other hand, there are plenty of them on the Moon.”

These small reservoirs could continuously produce water thanks to the constant bombardment of hydrogen in the solar wind. The findings, published yesterday in Nature Geoscience, are based on 32 randomly selected glass beads.

More samples will be studied, Hui said.

These impact beads are everywhere, a result of the cooling of molten material ejected by incoming space rocks. The water could be extracted by heating the beads, possibly by future robotic missions. Further studies are needed to determine if this would be feasible and, if so, if the water could be drunk.

This shows that “liquid can be recharged on the surface of the Moon… a new deposit on it,” Hui said.

Previous studies found water in glass beads formed by volcanic activity on the satellite, based on samples brought back by moonwalkers from the Apollo more than half a century ago. They could also provide the liquid not only for use by future crews, but as rocket fuel.

NASA intends to put astronauts back on the lunar surface. They will aim for the south pole, where permanently shadowed craters are thought to be filled with frozen water.