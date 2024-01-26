













This hacker reported his discovery through the HackerOne site, which is where Sony receives reports from similar experts who help it improve the security of its consoles and software.

It should be noted that those who make a contribution obtain financial remuneration in return.

Some errors discovered by hackers are equivalent to $400 dollars (MX$6,880.85). But in the case of Oksman and his discovery about PlayStation 5 he got $50 thousand dollars (MX $860 thousand 106.50).

Clearly this implies that this vulnerability was more important than expected. Obviously, the specific details about what Aapo Oksman discovered are closely guarded by Sony. It's something that could be expected.

Fountain: Sony.

But according to some speculations, this PlayStation 5 security flaw could be related to TLS. That is, Transport Layer Security, which is a cryptographic protocol used in networks.

According to Oksman, this vulnerability could be considered critical, so it was necessary for Sony's PlayStation division to take immediate measures to correct it and avoid any inconvenience.

There is a lot of speculation going around the report, but I'm planning on releasing more information at a later point in time. Would you like to see me present my findings at a security conference this year? Any suggestions on what conferences I should submit to CFP for? — Aapo Oksman (@AapoOksman) January 18, 2024

Aapo Oksman seems willing to share more details but will surely have to discuss the matter with Sony. Especially since such a mistake could cost the PlayStation 5 and its owners dearly.

Despite all the tests carried out by Sony and its team of beta testers, there are things that end up slipping through the cracks.

That is why this initiative of hackers themselves collaborating to find problems must continue. Everything to perfect the PS5.

