It is not common in 2021 to receive news related to the original Xbox, launched in the United States in 2001. However, the news that we bring you today is about a secret hidden in this console since its launch.

Today, from the English medium Kotaku, they tell us about the finding of a secret on the original Xbox after 20 years hidden. However, it must be clarified that they have had a lot of help, since they have received the information to find it from a developer of the console dashboard.

The best Xbox releases for March 2021

The developer, who has decided to remain anonymous, has explained to Kotaku how to make the secret appear, which brings up a previously unpublished credit screen. This “trick” has been confirmed as real and can be seen in the video that we have attached. The developer claims that he did not expect this secret to ever be found, unless someone revealed it to the public.

They discover a secret on the original Xbox after 20 years hidden

It is surprising to see how, even 20 years after the release of a console, there are still secrets so well hidden that they have not been found yet. It is nostalgic to look back at Microsoft’s first console and see how far they have come over the years, earning a huge market place and building a huge fan base. In relation to this, Xbox Series S was the best-selling console in India this past March.