The ice arrows in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time they have always been considered one of the most useless items in the game. Not only is it possible to complete the adventure without them, but even if you get them from completing the Gerudo Training Grounds, there isn’t much time to use them before you have to travel to the last area to beat Ganon.

The game itself acknowledges its uselessness at one point, allowing players to access a rumor stone message as a child, located in the Desert Colossus, which reads: “They say the treasure you can earn at Gerudo’s Training Ground It’s not as big as you’d expect, given its difficulty.”

Recently, a Japanese fan named @chikara_shuzei caused a stir online by showing a little-known application of the magic item.

In a short video posted on Twitter, the fan of Zelda He demonstrated the arrow’s ability to freeze moving spikes before the Water Temple boss fight. This is a particularly frustrating hurdle that many fans of Ocarina of Time they’ll probably remember, with most players simply having to run over the top and risk losing a number of hearts in the process.

If you’re wondering how this went unnoticed by many players for years, the answer to that is pretty simple. To have the Ice Arrows at this point is pretty intuitive. It basically means completing most of the Water Temple to acquire the Longshot, before leaving the area and tackling the dungeons out of order. You then need to complete the optional Gerudo Training Grounds mini-dungeon to acquire the Ice Arrows and return to the room before the Water Temple boss. That’s a lot of work for a single obstacle, and from the amount of heart containers on @chikara_shuzei’s screen, it seems like they didn’t even decide to approach the game this way, instead returning to the dungeon post-game to demonstrate. this cool trick.

This is an article that is likely to elicit reactions from hardcore gamers of Ocarina of Time: that is, people who have beaten the game multiple times and explored every possible application for every object in a variety of increasingly questionable contexts. But for casual gamers, it’s an incredible revelation and proof that there’s still more to discover in the title. N64.

Via: Time Extension