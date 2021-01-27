An increase in matter from deep within the earth’s crust appears to be pulling the continents of North America and South America away from Europe and Africa.

As new research published in the journal has discovered ‘Nature’, plates attached to the Americas are moving away from those attached to Europe and Africa by four centimeters per year. Among these continents is the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a site where new plates are formed and a dividing line between plates that move westward and those that move east; Below this ridge, the material rises to replace the space left by the plates when they separate.

It has always been thought that this process is normally driven by distant forces of gravity as the densest parts of the plates sink back into Earth. However, the driving force behind the separation of the Atlantic plates remains a mystery because the Atlantic Ocean is not surrounded by dense sinking plates.

Now a team of seismologists, led by the University of Southampton, in the UK, has found evidence of a outcrop in the mantle, the material between the earth’s crust and its core, from depths of more than 600 kilometers below the Mid-Atlantic ridge, which could be pushing the plates from below, causing the continents to move further apart.

Thirty-nine seismometers were deployed to the ocean floor across the Mid-Atlantic Ridge as part of the experiment. Photo: DPA

Outcrops below ridges are believed to normally originate at much shallower depths of around 60 kilometers.

The findings provide a greater understanding of plate tectonics than causes many natural disasters around the world, including earthquakes, tsunamis, and volcanic eruptions.

During two research cruises in RV Langseth and RRV Discovery, the team deployed 39 seismometers at the bottom of the Atlantic as part of the PI-LAB (Passive Imaging of the Lithosphere-Asthenosphere Boundary) and EURO-LAB (Experiment to unearth the Lithosphere-Asthenosphere Geological Oceanic Boundary) experiment. The data provides the first large-scale, high-resolution image of the mantle below the Mid-Atlantic Ridge.

This is one of the few experiments of this scale conducted in the oceans and allowed the team to image variations in the structure of the Earth’s mantle near depths of 410 km and 660 km, depths that are associated with abrupt changes in mineral phases. The observed signal was indicative of a deep, slow and unexpected rise of the deeper mantle.

The main author, Matthew agius, former postdoctoral fellow at the University of Southampton and currently at the Università degli studi Roma Tre, explained in a statement: “This was a memorable mission It took us a total of 10 weeks at sea in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. The incredible results shed new light on our understanding of how the Earth’s interior is connected to plate tectonics, with never-before-seen observations“, Add.

The doctor Kate Rychert and Dr. Nick Harmon, from the University of Southampton, and Professor Mike kendall, from Oxford University, led the experiment and were lead scientists on the cruise ships.

Dr. Harmon emphasizes that “there is a growing distance between North America and Europe, and it is not driven by political or philosophical differences, it is caused by convection of the mantle!”

In addition to helping scientists develop better models and warning systems for natural disasters, plate tectonics also has an impact on sea level and therefore affects estimates of the climate change on geologic time scales.

“This was completely unexpected Rychert says. It has broad implications for our understanding of the evolution and habitability of the Earth. It also shows how crucial it is to collect new data from the oceans. There is so much more to explore! “

For his part, Kendall added: “This work is exciting and disproves long-standing assumptions that mid-ocean ridges could play a passive role in Tectonic plates. It suggests that in places like the Mid-Atlantic, forces on the ridge play an important role in the separation of newly formed plates. “

