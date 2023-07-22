Red Dead Redemption IIthe popular open world game developed by Rockstar Games, has captivated gamers since its launch in November 2019. However, even after three years, the community continues to find surprises in this vast virtual world. Recently, a user of Reddit with the nickname of kylemnb made a shocking discovery while playing the western title.

On the subreddit dedicated to red dead redemption, kylemnb shared a clip that left the other players stunned. In the video, his character, Arthur, is shown engaged in a melee fight with a non-player character (NPC) near a body of water. In a startling twist, Arthur begins to drown his opponent, holding his head underwater in an unexpected animation.

This new assassination method was an accidental find for the player, who shared his discovery with the community. The scene caused astonishment among fans of the game, who had not previously seen this animation during their hours of play. The game’s ability to continue to surprise and reveal secrets so long after its release is a testament to the attention to detail and complexity that Rockstar Games has incorporated into its creation.

Via: Reddit

Editor’s note: Red Dead Redemption II is known for its immense amount of detail and hidden content. Over the years, players have found numerous secrets and easter eggs, helping to keep the excitement and curiosity alive in the community. This new discovery has rekindled the enthusiasm of the players and has led them to explore the game with a fresh perspective, in search of other surprises that may be waiting in the corners of the virtual world of Red Dead Redemption II.