Today, no place is safe from crime, since there are already technologies that allow thieves to confuse somewhat new people on cell phones to get money or information from them. Thus, it has recently been reported that a new scam is present in Mexicoand it is a related neither more nor less than Youtube.

The main contact channel they use with this method of information theft is WhatsApp, using a message in which a user is addressed with a simple “Hello”, and if the conversation continues, they will be offered a job on the page of videos to the victim. Which leads to a link where hackers can steal information from the phone.

As with other scams, the thing to do instantly is to block anyone who sends you a message out of the blue, especially numbers that appear to have passwords for other countries. To this is added that the offer of positions in companies such as Amazonamong others, is something that does not happen in real life.

So, what is most convenient when detecting a fraud attempt is simply to block it with the phone and also put the reason for making it available to the user, choosing spam as the most logical. These types of scams are becoming more frequent, so you must have a little common sense to detect them.

Via: excels

Editor’s note: For those who are used to using devices, it is already very easy to detect these frauds. However, those who have just joined can fall at least once.