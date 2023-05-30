They remember the method of cloning objects that they discovered after the release of Tears of the Kingdom It turns out that Nintendo released a patch to disable this glitch, but it couldn’t be long before the community discovered a new method to continue multiplying things.

This new method consists of the following:

You must first locate a Octok and save the game in case you fail.

Drop the weapon you want to clone and wait for the Octok I absorbed it.

When the animation of eating the weapon begins, activate the “kickback” ability and take it out of the mouth of the oktorok the weapon.

If you did it right, you will get two of the same weapons. If it was not clear to you, check the video below so you can do it accurately.

Via: heyhans

Editor’s note: It’s going to be hard to get rid of these bugs, but I don’t see anything wrong with it, it keeps the community active and is always part of a Zeldadiscover these things and share them.