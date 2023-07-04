A surprised player gets stuck playing The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D when a bug forces him to stay in place doing a weird animation. The error occurred after defeating the boss of the water temple and has the potential to become one of the craziest bugs found in a game of The Legend of Zelda. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is often hailed as one of the best games ever made by those who experienced the game in the late ’90s.

It was one of the first games of Zelda in introducing a huge open world and one of the first games to have a fluid combat system with an element of aiming. Years later, Nintendo released a remake for Nintendo 3DS called The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D, an improved version of the game with better graphics, better controls and additional content. This remake was supposed to remove all the bugs found in the original game, but as one player found out the hard way, there are still a few glitches to come to light.

Reddit user skd25th posted a video of their last playthrough of the legendary title showing a bug that left them in an awkward frozen animation. While he was fighting the boss of the water templeMorpha, in Ocarina of Time 3D, skd25th He defeated the boss at the same time it was attacking him. One of the recurring animations of the fight is when Morpha clamps one of her amoeba-like appendages to Link’s face, causing Link to jerk uncontrollably. Once Morpha was defeated, all the stars aligned to create this unfortunate and hilarious mistake.

The Water Temple in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time it is known for being one of the most difficult dungeons in the game. It requires players to constantly take off and put on Iron Boots and normal boots to sink and float in water, as well as the constant need to raise and lower water levels using hard-to-reach switches.

The Water Temple also has some of the most difficult puzzles in the game, as well as a fight against Dark Link, one of the most difficult mini-bosses in the franchise. This most recent bug can now be added to the reasons why the Water Temple is a nightmare to overcome. Nintendo made every effort to eliminate all errors found in the Ocarina of Time original with the remake, but unfortunately, there are still some bugs that cause problems. However, not all bugs are bad as some allow the player to complete the Ocarina of Time in less than 17 minutes.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D is available for Nintendo 3DS.

Via: Game Rant

Editor’s note: I should have bought the 3D remake of any Zelda less Majora’s Mask first 🙁