A team of Argentine scientists discovered a new species of carnivorous dinosaur that lived in Patagonia. The name with which he was baptized honors his sharp teeth and his ultra-sensitive smell: Llukalkan aliocranianus. Or simply, “The one who causes fear”.

The finding was revealed this Tuesday in an article published in the prestigious Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology and that was signed by scientists and researchers from San Luis, Chubut, Río Negro and Neuquén.

The Llukalkan aliocranianus measured five meters long and belongs to one of the ten species of abelisaurids so far known, according to the analysis of the remains found in the north of Neuquén.

It had the typical characteristics of a predator: extremely powerful jaw, very sharp teeth, huge hooves and a very sensitive nose.

Make 80 million years, in the late Cretaceous (end of the Mesozoic era), while the tyrannosaurus dominated in the northern hemisphere, the Llukalkan aliocranianus populated Patagonia.

The name with which the animal was baptized comes from Mapuche term Llukalkan, which means “the one who causes fear”, and from the Latin alio Ukraineus, which is “different skull”.

“This discovery is particularly important because it indicates that the diversity and abundance of abelisaurids was remarkable not only in Patagonia, but also in more areas during the decline of the dinosaurs,” he explained Federico Gianechini, paleontologist from the National University of San Luis.

The fossil remains found in the La Invernada paleontological site (270 kilometers from Neuquén capital) include a very well preserved cranial vault that indicates that Llukalkan’s skull had thick bones that formed protrusions on the head similar to those of some current reptiles such as the Gila monster and certain iguanas.

The shape of its skull also reveals another highly developed sense: its hearing was better than that of most known abelisaurids and similar to that of current crocodiles.

The study adds that this reptile inhabited the same area in the same period of time as another species of abelisaurid furelisauria (rigid spine lizard), the Viavenator exxoni.

The Viavenator was discovered 700 meters from the site where the Llukalkan remains were found. It happened seven years ago casually by workers from Vaca Muerta.

Abelisaurids, kings of Patagonia

Abelisaurids make up a surprising family of theropod dinosaurs, living mainly in Patagonia and other areas of the South Gondwana, the continental mass that formed what is now Africa, India, Antarctica, Australia and South America.

So far, fossil remains of ten species of this fearsome predator have been found in Patagonia. While they all resembled the tyrannosaurus rex in general terms, with small arms, they had short, deep skulls. with ridges, bumps and horns.

These animals walked standing upright on their hind legss with huge hooves and used their sharp teeth to tear their prey to pieces, according to the study.

