A database leak on the internet recently exposed a network of over 200,000 people posting fake reviews with product reviews in Amazon in exchange for free products.

This was revealed by the cybersecurity company SafetyDetectives, which discovered an open ElasticSearch database with a total of 13,124,962 data records and a weight of 7 GB.

In the leaked database was a server that hosted the direct messages between various Amazon sellers and users who were willing to post fake reviews in exchange for free products.

Through this network, sellers sent users a list of products for them to publish, a few days later, positive feedback with five stars on the Amazon page.

Refunds were carried out through PayPal and not through Amazon’s systems, and in this way the network avoided calling the attention of the moderators of the electronic sales platform.

Between the 13 million records Exposed of between 200,000 and 250,000 people in the leaked database are details of the sellers such as their email accounts and phone numbers associated with WhatsApp or Telegram.

However, most of the information was personal information of users who posted the reviews, including emails, 75,000 links to Amazon accounts, details about PayPal accounts, and usernames that sometimes contained real names. In total, 232,664 Gmail accounts were exposed.

The servers involved were located in China and the users affected by the leak came mainly from United States and Europe.

The database was exposed between March 1 and 6, 2021, when its providers once again protected it and made it inaccessible. SafetyDetectives was unable to identify the owners of the fake reviews network.

With information from DPA.

