THE TRUTH Murcia Thursday, December 16, 2021, 11:00



National Police agents arrested a 33-year-old man of Spanish nationality as the alleged perpetrator of a crime against public health. In addition, he is charged with another one of fraud of electric fluid.

The Local Police, in the practice of evicting a house, suspected the existence of a marijuana cultivation inside the property and reported it to the Narcotics Group of the Cartagena Police Station.

The agents of the National Police traveled to the place and verified the existence of indications that corroborated the foregoing, observing that heat and a strong smell of marijuana came out of a closed room with a metal door.

At that moment, a man who claimed to be the owner of the house came to the place, offering to open it, although he immediately changed his mind and said he did not know who it belonged to. The policemen, then, requested an entry and search warrant and after obtaining the court order, they found inside a plantation of 104 plants of one meter high and a weight of about 9 kg with its corresponding electrical installation (1 fan, 2 air conditioners, 18 luminaires and 18 transformers) that was operating at full capacity and illegally connected to the electricity grid, proceeding to the arrest of this man as the alleged perpetrator of a crime against public health, in addition to charging him with another crime of fraud of electric fluid.

The arrested man, who already had a police record, was turned over to the Investigating Court of the Guard.