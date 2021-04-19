Police agents arrested in the Murcian district of El Palmar yet 27 year old man of age for the crimes of domestic violence and drug trafficking. The intervention began with a call for help from the mother of the detainee to the Operative Room of 091 in which she denounced that she was being victim of abuse in the family environment.

Immediately several patrols from the Citizen Attention Group went to the place, where they interviewed the mother and victim, who invited them to enter the house, when they discovered a whole indoor marijuana cultivation consisting of 146 plants, 26 halogen lamps with their respective transformers and three air conditioners.

The Police also intervened a C-90 grenade launcher for military use which was no longer eligible to be firedIt is a single-use weapon that did not have a rocket grenade, although the police intervened to investigate its origin. An intervention by the Citizen Attention Group in which the UFAM had to collaborate due to the specialty of one of the crimes, such as mistreatment in the family environment, which culminated in the arrest of this person, a 27-year-old young man from age for alleged participation in a crime of domestic violence and another of drug trafficking.