Turkey is a land of handmade carpets, mosaic lamps, varied cuisine and, why not, the occasional aesthetic touch-up. But for some time now, it has also been the cradle of great archaeological discoveries, thanks to the important cultural and artistic legacy of an area dominated by several empires. The latest great discovery in Turkish lands, carried out by German archaeologists, has been that of a clay tablet that contains writings of a language lost approximately 3,000 years ago and that, according to experts, “does not resemble any other language seen before in Middle East”.

In fact, there are no photographs available of the tablet nor has the text been published since specialists try to translate it through references from other Indo-European languages ​​of the time – from which, for example, Spanish comes – although they assure that It will be an arduous task. Not even Google with its ‘infallible’ translator would be able to find out the content of the table.

What is known is where these ‘scribbles’ come from: “From now on, read in the language of the country of Kalašma,” is what the introduction of the text says, written in Hittite, the oldest known Indo-European language. What follows that introduction is a mystery. Kalašma refers to a society organized in the Bronze Age -1650 to 1200 BC. C.- which was located in the northwest fringe of the Hittite Empire, probably what is today the Turkish province of Bolu. Therefore, the text found would belong to the Kalasmaic language, a language that is absolutely extinct and about which there is very little information.

Hattusa and her relics



This relic of archeology has been discovered at the Hattusa site, in the center of the Anatolian peninsula, a land of great civilizations and where during the last century more than 30,000 cuneiform tablets have been found that have been declared World Documentary Heritage by UNESCO, although the latter is one of the most special due to its linguistic secrecy.

However, experts maintain that this lost dialect has certain similarities with the Luwian language – another Indo-European language of the Anatolian branch also expressed in other cuneiform texts – which could be the key to solving this enigma.

Luckily, the head of excavations at the Hattusa ruins, Andreas Schachner, confirmed that the tablet was especially well preserved compared to the thousands of others found at the same site. Furthermore, the expert confessed that “when I first picked up the tablet, I could feel the weight of its historical importance.”

No one has yet been able to decipher the content of this cuneiform tablet. What is irrefutable is that this discovery will provide more information about the life, beliefs, economy, and, ultimately, the history of these great civilizations.