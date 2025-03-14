A team from the National Cardiovascular Research Center Carlos III (CNIC), the Margarita Salas Biological Research Center (CIB-CSIC) and the Material Sciences Institute of Madrid (ICMM-CSIC) has achieved A significant advance in understanding the causes of cardiovascular disease in patients with Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria syndrome.

In depth

Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome (HGPS) is A very rare genetic condition that accelerates aging and its most serious consequence is the early appearance of cardiovascular disease.

Specifically, the group led by Dr. Vicente Andrés has identified the activation of the YAP/TAZ road in endothelial cells as a key factor in the development of atherosclerosis in this disorder. This finding, which is published in ‘The Journal of Clinical Investigation‘, offers New perspectives on vascular problems that affect patients with HGPS and open new potential pathways for treatment.

HGPS is a rare genetic disorder caused by a mutation in the LMNA genewhich causes the synthesis of a toxic protein called progerine that accelerates cell aging. People with HGPS show signs of rapid aging in the first years of life and develop severe atherosclerosis in adolescence, which causes cardiovascular complications that usually cause premature death around 14.5 years. Despite its gravity, The mechanisms that cause cardiovascular problems in patients with HGPS have not completely elucidated.

The team has explored How cells that cover blood vessels, known as endothelial cells, are affected in this disease. For this they have used advanced technology of unique cell RNA sequencing to analyze the gene expression of the different types of cells present in the arterial wall of mouse models with HGPS and healthy mice used as control. This approach allowed to examine the transcriptional activity of individual cells with an unprecedented detail.

More details

Their results revealed that endothelial cells in HGPS experience significant changes in gene expression related to inflammation, immune cell recruitment and tightening of the surrounding extracellular matrix.

One of the most prominent findings was The activation of the YAP/TAZ signaling route, a critical regulator that allows cells to respond to mechanical forces, such as blood flow and the rigidity of their surroundings. The researchers found that in HGPS mice, this route was abnormally active In the endothelial cells of the aorta, the main artery that carries blood from the heart to the rest of the body.

“Our findings suggest that the hardening of the arterial wall and changes in blood flow patterns in patients with HGPS activate the YAP/TAZ pathway in endothelial cells. This, in turn, in turn, in turn, Promotes inflammation and accumulation of immune cells in arteries, which accelerates the development of atherosclerosis“, explains the first author of the investigation, the doctor Ana Barettino.

The team also explored the possible therapeutic implications of these findings. So, They verified if the inhibition of the YAP/TAZ road could reduce the progression of atherosclerosis in HGPS mice.

For this, they used VERTEPORFINA, a drug already approved by the US Food and Medicines Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for The treatment of macular degeneration associated with age.

To take into account

The results showed that the treatment of HGPS mice with verteporphine significantly decreased the development of atherosclerosis, in addition to reducing the activation of endothelial cells and the accumulation of immune cells in the aorta, two key factors in atherosclerosis.

“The results in our mouse model are very encouragingbecause when inhibiting the YAP/Taz road we significantly reduce the progression of atherosclerosis, the main medical problem of patients with HGP, “says Dr. Vicente Andrés. However, they recognize that more work is needed for completely understand the paper of the YAP/TAZ road and how it could be inhibited safely in patients with HGPS.

A potential concern is that the YAP/TAZ route is also involved in many normal biological processes, including tissue repair and regeneration. Therefore, Any therapy aimed at inhibiting this route would need to be carefully designed to avoid unwanted side effects.

“Our study represents an important step in understanding the mechanisms behind vascular aging in HGPS“says Dr. Blelettino.” However, transferring these findings in a safe and effective treatment for patients will require more research. We need to investigate how we can specifically direct therapy to inhibit the YAP/TAZ road in Sick cells without affecting healthy tissues “points out.