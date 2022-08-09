A Twitter user has discovered a mode for two players in this SNES title.

Year after year, secrets are being discovered in video games in somewhat surprising ways. What is not very common is that this happens decades later. This has been the case for Super Punch-Out!! of the SNES. Turns out they’ve discovered a two player hidden mode so you can play local multiplayer.

A secret two-player mode has been discovered in Super Punch-Out!! 28 years laterhas been the user Unlisted Cheats on Twitter who has managed to discover this secret, hitherto unknown after 28 years. He has not only achieved that, but he has achieved another trick where you can get the opponent you want even if they are blocked, according to collect VGC.

Additionally, these cheats can be accessed on both the SNES Classic Edition and the Nintendo Switch Online app. In the case of wanting to play against the opponent we want, you have to press Y and R on a second controller while on the main controller you have to press A or Start to see a screen with the 16 characters to choose from. Once there, on the second remote you have to press B and Y and on the first again A or Start. This is how the secret mode for two players is unlocked.

Furthermore, VGC theorizes that these cheats were added so that the quality department will verify that the characters have no errors. The latest title in the Punch-Out!! was developed by Next Level Games and came in form of remake for Wii, and later made the leap to WiiU as well. The last thing we know about this saga is that Mike Tyson wants to make his own Punch-Out!! next to his brand of cannabis.

More about: SNES, Next Level Games and Punch Out!!.