A Twitter user discovered a hidden secret in the Internet Mail from Internet Explorer operating system Windows 95 almost 25 years after its release for computers.

Under the alias of Albacore, the Internet user shared this Monday a video with its discovery, in which you can see the steps to be taken to discover this so-called “Easter Egg”, as this unexpected feature in the software is known in computer jargon.

Albacore indicated that “it is never too late to find Easter eggs”, and noted that what he found “seems to be one never seen“.

According to the user (@thebookisclosed), to find the mystery you have to open Internet Mail from Internet Explorer 4 in the Windows 95 operating system version.

As can be seen in the video, you have to open the “About” window, select a file and type “MORTIMER”. Then, a window will open where they appear the names of the developers of the program.

The discovery occurs almost 25 years after the launch of Internet Explorer 4, since, according to Albacore itself, it calculates that it worked on the 1996 version.

Windows 10 updated File Explorer

Microsoft presented on Thursday the new design of the icons of its Windows 10 operating system File Explorer, in which some have changes in the shape and orientation such as the Recycle bin, Documents folder and storage disks.

Windows 10 File Explorer now looks redesigned in some of its icons, as reported in a blog post. The new icons are visible in trial version 21343 for testers who are part of the program Windows Insider.

The new icons underwent aesthetic and orientation changes, and also the shape of the icons type (the standard) has been transformed to achieve “greater consistency” between Microsoft products.

Historical change in the latest Windows 10 beta: folder colors change. Photo Windows Blog

For this purpose, the most important folders such as the one for Desktop, Documents, Downloads, Recycle Bin and Pictures to make “it easier to differentiate between them.” Additionally, other icons will be redesigned in the near future.

These transformations follow in the wake of the changes made at the end of 2019, with the logo redesign Windows; and in June of last year, when Microsoft introduced a new menu with a unified background, a light and dark theme, and a more customizable taskbar.

In the blog post, Microsoft discussed other assorted new features such as renaming the Windows Administrative Tools application to Start to Windows Tools (Start to Windows Tools, in English) or a new candidate from redesign of the Input Method window; as well as the fix of 29 problems that existed in Windows 10 and the recognition of the existence of 11.

