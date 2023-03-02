Mexico.- discover a hidden hallway inside of Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt after more than 4500 years of being hidden.

The Great Pyramid of Giza concealed to this day a great nine meter hallway for two it’s just for above the main entrance.

the hallway was detected through a scanner by scientists and archaeologists who were shocked to observe this secret corridor.

So far it is unknown runner functionbut this motivated the explorersas it may be the beginning of a new discovery in the giza pyramids.

He archaeologist Zahi Hawass together with the Minister of Tourism, Ahmed Eissa, announced the discovery of this unexplored sector according to the agency PA.

The Egyptian pyramids located in Cairo, are the last survivors of the 7 wonders of the ancient world.

Who built the 3 pyramids in Egypt?

The Great Pyramid of Egypt was built under the reign of Pharaoh Khufu of the fourth dynasty between 2509 and 2483 BC

Experts, scientists and archaeologists they still discuss how it was builtso each discovery is an approach to having the answer.

Archaeologists will remain on site until they discover the possible purpose of the corridor and wait for what discoveries follow.