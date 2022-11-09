Madrid. Scientists from the National Cancer Research Center (CNIO) and the Imdea Food Institute discovered a variant of a gene involved in cellular nutrition whose carriers tend to accumulate less fat, and it is estimated that it is present in almost 60 percent of the European population.

His work is published in the magazine Genome Biology, with Nerea Deleyto Seldas, from CNIO, and Lara P. Fernández, from the Imdea Food Institute, as first co-authors. For Alejo Efeyan, head of the Metabolism and Cellular Signaling Group at the CNIO, “the finding represents a further step in understanding the genetic components of obesity”.

Ana Ramírez de Molina, director of the Imdea Food Institute, considers that “knowledge of the relationship of the cellular detection route of nutrients in obesity may have implications for the development and application of personalized strategies for the prevention and treatment of obesity”.

For the general population, the influence of genes on body weight is about 20 percent, according to studies that in recent years have analyzed the entire genome of tens of thousands of people. In other words, “lifestyle, such as eating habits and exercise, have a great impact, but genetic factors also have an influence,” explained Nerea Deleyto Seldas.

Overweight and obesity are defined by an abnormal or excessive accumulation of fat that affects health. To search for genetic variants that influence the phenomenon and the associated metabolic alterations, a team from Imdea Alimentos collected genetic material from 790 healthy volunteers and data such as weight, BMI, amounts of total and visceral fat, as well as muscle mass, and waist and hip measurements.

The authors of the work analyzed the possible associations of these parameters with 48 specific genetic variants, selected for their possible functional relevance. They thus detected a “significant correlation between one of these variants in the FNIP2 gene, and many of these parameters related to obesity,” the study indicates.

The effect of this variant was then studied in mice, genetically modified to express it. “We found that mice with this variant, associated in people with a slim build, have 10 to 15 percent less fat than their non-carrier counterparts,” Efeyan added.

In humans, the effect of this variant cannot be isolated from that of many other genetic and environmental variants that influence physical constitution, so it is impossible to accurately determine the potency of its effect. But given that the influence of genetics on obesity does not exceed 20 percent, the contribution of the variant now identified is small.

That’s why experts use terms like “predisposition” or “trend.” “It’s not that those who have this version can overeat without gaining weight,” Efeyan said.